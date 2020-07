Amenities

parking conference room

Centrally Located in Maple Leaf on a highly visible corner. Perfect for store front or office space! Large mixed use building, with 3400 square foot retail/office space. The space boasts and open reception area, 8 private offices, breakroom, conference room, private bathroom and kitchenette. Designer colors. Two entrances. Parking is also available. The building has other tenants, so appointments only.