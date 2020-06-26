7949 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Available 05/01/20 Urban Home Newly Renovated - Property Id: 129402



This urban style home is conveniently located in West Seattle. Just 5 minutes away from the W.S. bridge and 10 minutes from both I-5 and HWY 99 as well as downtown Seattle. This home is also situated on a main bus line, minutes away from Westwood Village and the Junction for your shopping and restaurant needs.



Enjoy summer BBQ in the privacy of your own backyard. There's plenty of space in the front of the home for parking and you'll enjoy a single carport with a generous size storage for tools, or a DIY room away from the main house.



Move-in ready: 05/01/2020

