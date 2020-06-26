All apartments in Seattle
7949 Delridge Way SW

7949 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7949 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Available 05/01/20 Urban Home Newly Renovated - Property Id: 129402

This urban style home is conveniently located in West Seattle. Just 5 minutes away from the W.S. bridge and 10 minutes from both I-5 and HWY 99 as well as downtown Seattle. This home is also situated on a main bus line, minutes away from Westwood Village and the Junction for your shopping and restaurant needs.

Enjoy summer BBQ in the privacy of your own backyard. There's plenty of space in the front of the home for parking and you'll enjoy a single carport with a generous size storage for tools, or a DIY room away from the main house.

Call today and schedule an appointment.
Move-in ready: 05/01/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129402
Property Id 129402

(RLNE5734163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7949 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
7949 Delridge Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7949 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 7949 Delridge Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7949 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
7949 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7949 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7949 Delridge Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 7949 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 7949 Delridge Way SW offers parking.
Does 7949 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7949 Delridge Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7949 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 7949 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 7949 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 7949 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7949 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7949 Delridge Way SW has units with dishwashers.
