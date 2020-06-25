Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7947 16th Ave SW Available 06/05/19 Cozy Highland Community Park Home in South Delridge! - Application Pending:



Come see this roomy 3-Bedroom Home in the desirable South Delridge Community! It is spacious throughout. The kitchen includes an island and ample counter space, as well as an attached dining room, making this a great home for entertaining family and friends! The Master Bedroom Suite includes a 3/4 bath and the other rooms are larger than average! Enjoy the coming Summer months bbqing on the deck and kicking back in the large fenced back yard, great for children, pets and gardening. Includes off street parking and alley access. Easy downtown access. A must see!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit of $500.



