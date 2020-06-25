All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7947 16th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7947 16th Ave SW
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

7947 16th Ave SW

7947 16th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7947 16th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7947 16th Ave SW Available 06/05/19 Cozy Highland Community Park Home in South Delridge! - Application Pending:

Come see this roomy 3-Bedroom Home in the desirable South Delridge Community! It is spacious throughout. The kitchen includes an island and ample counter space, as well as an attached dining room, making this a great home for entertaining family and friends! The Master Bedroom Suite includes a 3/4 bath and the other rooms are larger than average! Enjoy the coming Summer months bbqing on the deck and kicking back in the large fenced back yard, great for children, pets and gardening. Includes off street parking and alley access. Easy downtown access. A must see!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit of $500.

Property Mgr: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#802

(RLNE4217472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7947 16th Ave SW have any available units?
7947 16th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7947 16th Ave SW have?
Some of 7947 16th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7947 16th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7947 16th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7947 16th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7947 16th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7947 16th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7947 16th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7947 16th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7947 16th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7947 16th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7947 16th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7947 16th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7947 16th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7947 16th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7947 16th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University