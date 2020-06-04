All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7720 39th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7720 39th Ave NE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

7720 39th Ave NE

7720 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7720 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
7720 39th Ave NE Available 06/01/19 Welcoming Wedgwood Home in Garden Setting - To view a virtual tour of this home, please click this link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/356768

Enjoy living in this light-filled one-level home. Beautiful narrow-plank hardwoods throughout, a tiled bath, updated kitchen, plus a large bonus that would be ideal for a home office or media room. You'll love the warmth of the cork floors in the kitchen and bonus room. And in the summer, cool down with the home's air conditioning.

This beautiful home is surrounded by breathtaking gardens and is ideally situated on the Wedgwood Neighborhood Greenway. Enjoy sitting in the private back yard under the wisteria arbor and surrounded by the mature trees and shrubs.

- This is a strictly nonsmoking property.
- 12-month lease minimum.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- Pets ok. Pet must screened via PetScreening.com. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.
- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE4917304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 39th Ave NE have any available units?
7720 39th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 39th Ave NE have?
Some of 7720 39th Ave NE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 39th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7720 39th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 39th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7720 39th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7720 39th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7720 39th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7720 39th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 39th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 39th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7720 39th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7720 39th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7720 39th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 39th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7720 39th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University