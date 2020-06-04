Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

7720 39th Ave NE Available 06/01/19 Welcoming Wedgwood Home in Garden Setting - To view a virtual tour of this home, please click this link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/356768



Enjoy living in this light-filled one-level home. Beautiful narrow-plank hardwoods throughout, a tiled bath, updated kitchen, plus a large bonus that would be ideal for a home office or media room. You'll love the warmth of the cork floors in the kitchen and bonus room. And in the summer, cool down with the home's air conditioning.



This beautiful home is surrounded by breathtaking gardens and is ideally situated on the Wedgwood Neighborhood Greenway. Enjoy sitting in the private back yard under the wisteria arbor and surrounded by the mature trees and shrubs.



- This is a strictly nonsmoking property.

- 12-month lease minimum.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

- Pets ok. Pet must screened via PetScreening.com. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



(RLNE4917304)