All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7717 15th Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7717 15th Avenue NE
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

7717 15th Avenue NE

7717 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7717 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7717 15th Avenue NE Available 09/05/19 Single Family Home in Seattle - Beautifully-restored Classic Craftsman in Ravenna offers two separate living quarters in this 3 story home. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with a spacious living room, fireplace with custom shelving and formal dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and eat-in breakfast nook. Amazing master bedroom on the top floor with a huge walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level with 2 bedrooms, kitchen, living room and private entrance. Enjoy this beautifully landscaped private back yard with fruit trees and water fountain. Attached Garage with custom shelving and workshop, parking for 3 vehicles! Minutes from Greenlake, shopping, downtown, UW and I-5, and major bus line.
Tenants responsible for utilities. Application fee $45 per person/adult and no co-signers will be accepted. Minimum one-year lease. First, Last & Deposit. No Smoking
SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/ad598a0076
QUESTIONS: Call Lisa 206-577-0827
Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4286049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7717 15th Avenue NE have any available units?
7717 15th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7717 15th Avenue NE have?
Some of 7717 15th Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7717 15th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
7717 15th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 15th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7717 15th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 7717 15th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 7717 15th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 7717 15th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7717 15th Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 15th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 7717 15th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 7717 15th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 7717 15th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 15th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7717 15th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University