Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7717 15th Avenue NE Available 09/05/19 Single Family Home in Seattle - Beautifully-restored Classic Craftsman in Ravenna offers two separate living quarters in this 3 story home. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with a spacious living room, fireplace with custom shelving and formal dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and eat-in breakfast nook. Amazing master bedroom on the top floor with a huge walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level with 2 bedrooms, kitchen, living room and private entrance. Enjoy this beautifully landscaped private back yard with fruit trees and water fountain. Attached Garage with custom shelving and workshop, parking for 3 vehicles! Minutes from Greenlake, shopping, downtown, UW and I-5, and major bus line.

Tenants responsible for utilities. Application fee $45 per person/adult and no co-signers will be accepted. Minimum one-year lease. First, Last & Deposit. No Smoking

SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/ad598a0076

QUESTIONS: Call Lisa 206-577-0827

Real Property Associates, Inc.

7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115

www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE4286049)