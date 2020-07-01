All apartments in Seattle
769 Hayes St Unit 207

769 Hayes St · No Longer Available
Location

769 Hayes St, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bed 2 bath near Lake Union, Great Location, Secure Building with Parking Spot Included - Follow this link to schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/ybzna

2nd Floor Unit. Cozy well kept home in this from this fully remodeled condo in Westlake. 97 walk score, minutes from downtown and a block from Lake Union. Open layout with modern kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Covered balcony for year round use, wood burning fireplace for cozy winter nights. Washer/Dryer in unit. One parking spot in secure garage. Refundable deposit will equal one month's rent, payable over 6 months. Last month's rent may be required on signing based on credit score.

(RLNE5637434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Hayes St Unit 207 have any available units?
769 Hayes St Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 Hayes St Unit 207 have?
Some of 769 Hayes St Unit 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 Hayes St Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
769 Hayes St Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Hayes St Unit 207 pet-friendly?
No, 769 Hayes St Unit 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 769 Hayes St Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 769 Hayes St Unit 207 offers parking.
Does 769 Hayes St Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 769 Hayes St Unit 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Hayes St Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 769 Hayes St Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 769 Hayes St Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 769 Hayes St Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Hayes St Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Hayes St Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.

