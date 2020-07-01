769 Hayes St Unit 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 2 bed 2 bath near Lake Union, Great Location, Secure Building with Parking Spot Included - Follow this link to schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/ybzna



2nd Floor Unit. Cozy well kept home in this from this fully remodeled condo in Westlake. 97 walk score, minutes from downtown and a block from Lake Union. Open layout with modern kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Covered balcony for year round use, wood burning fireplace for cozy winter nights. Washer/Dryer in unit. One parking spot in secure garage. Refundable deposit will equal one month's rent, payable over 6 months. Last month's rent may be required on signing based on credit score.



(RLNE5637434)