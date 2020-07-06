Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

7620 15th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Stunning Ravenna Contemporary Home! Virtual Tour available. - In light of the current public health situation, we are not able to show occupied properties. Please view the virtual tour and use "contact us" with any questions and/or if you have an interest in applying.



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/570332



Beautiful modern home located in prime Ravenna neighborhood. Very convenient location, walk to parks, shopping, dining. Minutes to UW. Set back from the street to provide privacy, quiet and extra parking.



-The entry floor has a master suite with a spa-like bath and two large bedrooms plus an additional full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also located on this floor. This floor is carpeted throughout except for the tile entry.



-An open floor plan on the top floor provides tons of light and space. The top floor consists of a showcase kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, dining area, and living room. Access the indoor/outdoor gas fireplace with wrap around deck from the top floor. There are gleaming wood floors on this level.



-The bottom floor has a large media room and a bathroom with a shower. Fenced back yard is easily accessed from the media room. The attached two-car garage is accessed from this floor as well. This floor is carpeted except for tile in the hallway and bathroom.



-Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to view the virtual tour and see extensive interior/exterior photos.

-Sorry, no pets.

-All calls/emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-This property is strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5359172)