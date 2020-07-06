All apartments in Seattle
7620 15th Ave NE

7620 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7620 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
7620 15th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Stunning Ravenna Contemporary Home! Virtual Tour available. - In light of the current public health situation, we are not able to show occupied properties. Please view the virtual tour and use "contact us" with any questions and/or if you have an interest in applying.

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/570332

Beautiful modern home located in prime Ravenna neighborhood. Very convenient location, walk to parks, shopping, dining. Minutes to UW. Set back from the street to provide privacy, quiet and extra parking.

-The entry floor has a master suite with a spa-like bath and two large bedrooms plus an additional full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also located on this floor. This floor is carpeted throughout except for the tile entry.

-An open floor plan on the top floor provides tons of light and space. The top floor consists of a showcase kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, dining area, and living room. Access the indoor/outdoor gas fireplace with wrap around deck from the top floor. There are gleaming wood floors on this level.

-The bottom floor has a large media room and a bathroom with a shower. Fenced back yard is easily accessed from the media room. The attached two-car garage is accessed from this floor as well. This floor is carpeted except for tile in the hallway and bathroom.

-Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to view the virtual tour and see extensive interior/exterior photos.
-Sorry, no pets.
-All calls/emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-This property is strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

