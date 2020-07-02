Amenities

7563 44th Ave SW Available 05/01/20 West Seattle View Home - From the moment you step inside this Northwest chic home, the sweeping views of Puget Sound, the Olympic mountains, and surrounding islands draw you in. Its stone floors, warm wood tones, and 2 gas fireplaces create a cozy ambiance and the walls of windows welcome in the natural beauty surrounding this private home perched above Lincoln Park. Appealing single-level, open floor plan. The kitchen offers abundant storage, handsome leathered black granite, built-in TV, full suite of appliances, and enjoys views of the courtyard garden and water. Large dining room with a gas fireplace and view. The living room is encased in glass with the views as the star of the show. Warm wood paneling throughout, built in TV available to stay with the home, concealed within a one of the many built-in cabinets and a second gas fireplace. Calling all entertainers, a wet bar for perfect mixology. The living room opens onto the patio, with a rich wood-paneled overhang and fabulous gas grill-kitchen for year-round enjoyment. The first bedroom has a space-saving Murphy bed and built-ins. The second bedroom/office has a gorgeous water view. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom and built-in storage. Quiet residential street. 2 car attached garage and driveway for easy private parking. Perfectly manicured grounds, with maintenance included. A/C for hot summer comfort.

Just a couple blocks off popular California Ave SW with awesome cafes, restaurants, retail, fitness and grocery options. All the parks, and beaches West Seattle is known for at your fingertips. Convenient access to all major bus lines to downtown Seattle and South Lake Union, the West Seattle Water Taxi into the city, I-99, I-5 and alternate routes into and out of West Seattle. One cat or one small dog considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



To request a video tour or schedule a visit, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



