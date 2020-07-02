All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7563 44th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7563 44th Ave SW
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

7563 44th Ave SW

7563 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7563 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
7563 44th Ave SW Available 05/01/20 West Seattle View Home - From the moment you step inside this Northwest chic home, the sweeping views of Puget Sound, the Olympic mountains, and surrounding islands draw you in. Its stone floors, warm wood tones, and 2 gas fireplaces create a cozy ambiance and the walls of windows welcome in the natural beauty surrounding this private home perched above Lincoln Park. Appealing single-level, open floor plan. The kitchen offers abundant storage, handsome leathered black granite, built-in TV, full suite of appliances, and enjoys views of the courtyard garden and water. Large dining room with a gas fireplace and view. The living room is encased in glass with the views as the star of the show. Warm wood paneling throughout, built in TV available to stay with the home, concealed within a one of the many built-in cabinets and a second gas fireplace. Calling all entertainers, a wet bar for perfect mixology. The living room opens onto the patio, with a rich wood-paneled overhang and fabulous gas grill-kitchen for year-round enjoyment. The first bedroom has a space-saving Murphy bed and built-ins. The second bedroom/office has a gorgeous water view. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom and built-in storage. Quiet residential street. 2 car attached garage and driveway for easy private parking. Perfectly manicured grounds, with maintenance included. A/C for hot summer comfort.
Just a couple blocks off popular California Ave SW with awesome cafes, restaurants, retail, fitness and grocery options. All the parks, and beaches West Seattle is known for at your fingertips. Convenient access to all major bus lines to downtown Seattle and South Lake Union, the West Seattle Water Taxi into the city, I-99, I-5 and alternate routes into and out of West Seattle. One cat or one small dog considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

To request a video tour or schedule a visit, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential #ViewHome #WestSeattle

(RLNE5672379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7563 44th Ave SW have any available units?
7563 44th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7563 44th Ave SW have?
Some of 7563 44th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7563 44th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7563 44th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7563 44th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7563 44th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7563 44th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7563 44th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7563 44th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7563 44th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7563 44th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7563 44th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7563 44th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7563 44th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7563 44th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7563 44th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University