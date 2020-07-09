All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7543 25th Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7543 25th Avenue Northeast
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

7543 25th Avenue Northeast

7543 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7543 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Craftsman home in the heart of Bryant! Dahl park and Wedgewood swim club out your door, the super handsome 4 bed features original hardwoods, coved ceilings, w/updated gas heating and newer kitchen and two stately fireplaces. Tons of potential, grand living spaces, super large apartment downstairs (non-conforming) Detached wired workshop (possible dwelling unit) in the fully fenced backyard! Charmed life, steps to light rail, U-Village & UW, w/Airbnb potential or use MIL as income generator!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7543 25th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
7543 25th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7543 25th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7543 25th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7543 25th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 7543 25th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7543 25th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 7543 25th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 7543 25th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7543 25th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7543 25th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 7543 25th Avenue Northeast has a pool.
Does 7543 25th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7543 25th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7543 25th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 7543 25th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7543 25th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 7543 25th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University