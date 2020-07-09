7543 25th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Craftsman home in the heart of Bryant! Dahl park and Wedgewood swim club out your door, the super handsome 4 bed features original hardwoods, coved ceilings, w/updated gas heating and newer kitchen and two stately fireplaces. Tons of potential, grand living spaces, super large apartment downstairs (non-conforming) Detached wired workshop (possible dwelling unit) in the fully fenced backyard! Charmed life, steps to light rail, U-Village & UW, w/Airbnb potential or use MIL as income generator!