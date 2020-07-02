7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

$500 off for February's rent if prospect move in not later than January 31st.



Classic, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM apartment in the energetic neighborhood of Loyal Heights in Seattle.



The airy and bright interior features hardwood floors throughout the unit and large windows that let in natural lighting during the day. The L-shape kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample storage in the cabinets and drawers, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms with built-in closets are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo, and a vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror.



An attached assigned 1-car garage with a storage locker big enough for a bike and 1 driveway parking spots are available. A shared washer/dryer and for climate control, thermostat, and electric heating are installed. Pets are not allowed on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



The tenant is responsible for electricity and cable. The landlord will cover the water, sewage, and trash.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The propertys Walkscore is 85/100 and Bikescore is 75/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient for most trips



Nearby Parks: Loyal Heights Playfields, Salmon Bay Park, Baker Park on Crown Hill, and Kirke Park.



Bus lines:

D Line - 0.1 mile

15 - 0.1 mile

45 - 0.4 mile

40 - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



