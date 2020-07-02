All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5

7525 15th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7525 15th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

$500 off for February's rent if prospect move in not later than January 31st.

Classic, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM apartment in the energetic neighborhood of Loyal Heights in Seattle.

The airy and bright interior features hardwood floors throughout the unit and large windows that let in natural lighting during the day. The L-shape kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample storage in the cabinets and drawers, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms with built-in closets are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo, and a vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror.

An attached assigned 1-car garage with a storage locker big enough for a bike and 1 driveway parking spots are available. A shared washer/dryer and for climate control, thermostat, and electric heating are installed. Pets are not allowed on the premises. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

The tenant is responsible for electricity and cable. The landlord will cover the water, sewage, and trash.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The propertys Walkscore is 85/100 and Bikescore is 75/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient for most trips

Nearby Parks: Loyal Heights Playfields, Salmon Bay Park, Baker Park on Crown Hill, and Kirke Park.

Bus lines:
D Line - 0.1 mile
15 - 0.1 mile
45 - 0.4 mile
40 - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5416871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 have any available units?
7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 have?
Some of 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 15th Ave NW Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.

