7510 14th Ave NE

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f927da80b3 ----

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/f927da80b3

Main floor & upper for rent. 1929 Tudor on quiet street.

Main floor features: updated kitchen, ,dining room, living room with fireplace, 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Top floor offers large bedroom with loft space, A/C, heating units and 2 full bathrooms.

Plenty of parking on street but also see paved alley: 2 parking spots in back. Washer & dyer and storage area in basement.

Term lease until 8-31-2019

Application fee per adult $42

Security performance deposit $3000

First, deposit and last months due at lease signing.

Renters insurance is required.

Property schedule for New window and sliding in October.



Architecture style: Tudor

FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl

HeatingFuels: Electric, Gas

HeatingSystems: ForcedAir, Wall

Num parking spaces: 2

RoofTypes: Composition