7510 14th Ave NE

Main floor & upper for rent. 1929 Tudor on quiet street.
Main floor features: updated kitchen, ,dining room, living room with fireplace, 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Top floor offers large bedroom with loft space, A/C, heating units and 2 full bathrooms.
Plenty of parking on street but also see paved alley: 2 parking spots in back. Washer & dyer and storage area in basement.
Term lease until 8-31-2019
Application fee per adult $42
Security performance deposit $3000
First, deposit and last months due at lease signing.
Renters insurance is required.
Property schedule for New window and sliding in October.
Architecture style: Tudor
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric, Gas
HeatingSystems: ForcedAir, Wall
Num parking spaces: 2
RoofTypes: Composition