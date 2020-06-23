All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7510 14th Ave NE

7510 14th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7510 14th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f927da80b3 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/f927da80b3
Main floor & upper for rent. 1929 Tudor on quiet street.
Main floor features: updated kitchen, ,dining room, living room with fireplace, 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Top floor offers large bedroom with loft space, A/C, heating units and 2 full bathrooms.
Plenty of parking on street but also see paved alley: 2 parking spots in back. Washer & dyer and storage area in basement.
Term lease until 8-31-2019
Application fee per adult $42
Security performance deposit $3000
First, deposit and last months due at lease signing.
Renters insurance is required.
Property schedule for New window and sliding in October.

Architecture style: Tudor
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric, Gas
HeatingSystems: ForcedAir, Wall
Num parking spaces: 2
RoofTypes: Composition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

