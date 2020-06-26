Amenities

7503 Jones Ave NW Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom in Loyal Heights/Ballard waiting for you to call Home - ** Due to COVID-19 no in person showing of occupied homes, please see video, photos and drive by before applying **



Charming corner 1941 home waiting for you to call home! The main floor boasts refinished hardwood floors throughout and relaxing gas fireplace. The entry level bathroom is beautifully remodeled. Kitchen has new quartz counter, new sink, new flooring, disposal and appliances. Two nicely sized bedrooms offer an abundance of natural light.

Lower level with separate entrance has an additional kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, an extra finished room for an office/hobby room and living area/recreation room with gas fireplace. Improvements on this adorable home are endless. All new sewer, new fence, exterior paint, new wood windows throughout and chimney tuck pointed.

Garage offers luxury of off street parking.



Bus lines:

40 0.1 mi 18 0.1 mi

15 0.5 mi D Line 0.5 mi

45 0.5 mi 17 0.5 mi



Nearby restaurants/cafes/food shopping include: Larsen's Bakery, Un Bien, Ristorante Picolinos, Sopranos Pizza & Pasta - Ballard, Cafe Munir, QFC, Safeway.

Nearby parks include Loyal Heights Playground, Salmon Bay Park and Webster Park.

Loyal Heights Elementary, Whitman Middle School and Ballard High School.

~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~Lease terms are 1 yr minimum

~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~1 small dog on case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent of $50/month per pet SORRY NO CATS DUE TO OWNER'S ALLERGIES. Applicants must complete screening on Petscreening.com

~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



No Cats Allowed



