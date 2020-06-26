All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

7503 Jones Ave NW

7503 Jones Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7503 Jones Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
7503 Jones Ave NW Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom in Loyal Heights/Ballard waiting for you to call Home - ** Due to COVID-19 no in person showing of occupied homes, please see video, photos and drive by before applying **

https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNwAcQ57ZNroCkR2sZ8guiviSLtq6F7brbWDSg50Ws-TePOLqKH9ooU0UcAjTTpXA?key=aHZZMTItNG1QN1pnTG10VkpPZHRxblc2cFdWSUpB

https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNENldiSwLQKc_7FIx-7_lV9u8Ak7ATaD3PilO6j5M11fvLCa6DYnnVJMzXVog-5Q?key=VXFhR3pBSnhIZGwwbFBSNlI2NVdsQ2xlQmFRY3l3

Charming corner 1941 home waiting for you to call home! The main floor boasts refinished hardwood floors throughout and relaxing gas fireplace. The entry level bathroom is beautifully remodeled. Kitchen has new quartz counter, new sink, new flooring, disposal and appliances. Two nicely sized bedrooms offer an abundance of natural light.
Lower level with separate entrance has an additional kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, an extra finished room for an office/hobby room and living area/recreation room with gas fireplace. Improvements on this adorable home are endless. All new sewer, new fence, exterior paint, new wood windows throughout and chimney tuck pointed.
Garage offers luxury of off street parking.

Bus lines:
40 0.1 mi 18 0.1 mi
15 0.5 mi D Line 0.5 mi
45 0.5 mi 17 0.5 mi

Nearby restaurants/cafes/food shopping include: Larsen's Bakery, Un Bien, Ristorante Picolinos, Sopranos Pizza & Pasta - Ballard, Cafe Munir, QFC, Safeway.
Nearby parks include Loyal Heights Playground, Salmon Bay Park and Webster Park.
Loyal Heights Elementary, Whitman Middle School and Ballard High School.
~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~Lease terms are 1 yr minimum
~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~1 small dog on case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent of $50/month per pet SORRY NO CATS DUE TO OWNER'S ALLERGIES. Applicants must complete screening on Petscreening.com
~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4495256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7503 Jones Ave NW have any available units?
7503 Jones Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7503 Jones Ave NW have?
Some of 7503 Jones Ave NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7503 Jones Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7503 Jones Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 Jones Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7503 Jones Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7503 Jones Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7503 Jones Ave NW offers parking.
Does 7503 Jones Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7503 Jones Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 Jones Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7503 Jones Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7503 Jones Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7503 Jones Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 Jones Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7503 Jones Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
