7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303

Amenities

patio / balcony cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Phinney Ridge - (Price is $1750 during construction then back to $1999)



Welcome to Terraces on Greenwood with this desirable corner end unit with two bedrooms and two baths with partial views of the Olympics and the sound. Nicely updated unit with tiled kitchen and baths, generous bedrooms and spacious living room and dining area. Ultra-convenient location with everything that is happening on Greenwood in and around Phinney Ridge. Easy commute options and a 91 walk-score. No smoking and one cat with approval only.



First month's rent, and security deposit ($1500)



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,300 monthly income and good rental history.



(RLNE4547079)