All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303

7501 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7501 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Phinney Ridge - (Price is $1750 during construction then back to $1999)

Welcome to Terraces on Greenwood with this desirable corner end unit with two bedrooms and two baths with partial views of the Olympics and the sound. Nicely updated unit with tiled kitchen and baths, generous bedrooms and spacious living room and dining area. Ultra-convenient location with everything that is happening on Greenwood in and around Phinney Ridge. Easy commute options and a 91 walk-score. No smoking and one cat with approval only.

First month's rent, and security deposit ($1500)

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,300 monthly income and good rental history.

(RLNE4547079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 have any available units?
7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 is pet friendly.
Does 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 offer parking?
No, 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 does not offer parking.
Does 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 have a pool?
No, 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 does not have a pool.
Does 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 have accessible units?
No, 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 Greenwood Ave N. Apt 303 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University