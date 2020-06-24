All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7459 Woodlawn Ave NE Unit A
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

7459 Woodlawn Ave NE Unit A

7459 Woodlawn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7459 Woodlawn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
7459 Woodlawn Ave NE Unit A Available 06/17/19 Stunning Designer Townhouse at Greenlake--Available Now! - With designer finishes throughout, this is not your average townhouse! The Greenlake location is amazing! This home boasts an open layout, floor to ceiling windows and tons of natural light. Rich hardwood floors, very high ceilings, custom tile work, a sleek fireplace and custom floating staircase are only some of the designer touches. The gourmet kitchen features quartz counters, high-end cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms/offices on the first level with a full bathroom. Laundry with front loading, top of the line washer/dryer is also on the entry level. Top floor master suite has a spa-like bathroom with a huge shower and walk-in closet. The expansive rooftop deck has 360-degree view and gas grill hookup. One off-street parking spot directly behind the unit, right outside the door.

6-minute walk to Greenlake and all of the recreation, restaurants, and coffee shops it has to offer. 7-minute walk to PCC Market and quick access to I-5.

Entry level:
Two rooms (both have doors to the exterior)
Full bathroom
Full-size washer and dryer
Access to parking spot

Main floor:
Powder room
Kitchen
Living room
Balcony

Top floor:
Full bathroom room
Large walk-in closet
Master bedroom
Balcony off the master
Access to the expansive rooftop desk (separate access, not through master bedroom)

-Showings by appointment only.
-All potential tenants must be at showing.
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month lease.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis (maximum two) with pet screening, pet rent will apply.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4961530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

