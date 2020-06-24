Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

7459 Woodlawn Ave NE Unit A Available 06/17/19 Stunning Designer Townhouse at Greenlake--Available Now! - With designer finishes throughout, this is not your average townhouse! The Greenlake location is amazing! This home boasts an open layout, floor to ceiling windows and tons of natural light. Rich hardwood floors, very high ceilings, custom tile work, a sleek fireplace and custom floating staircase are only some of the designer touches. The gourmet kitchen features quartz counters, high-end cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms/offices on the first level with a full bathroom. Laundry with front loading, top of the line washer/dryer is also on the entry level. Top floor master suite has a spa-like bathroom with a huge shower and walk-in closet. The expansive rooftop deck has 360-degree view and gas grill hookup. One off-street parking spot directly behind the unit, right outside the door.



6-minute walk to Greenlake and all of the recreation, restaurants, and coffee shops it has to offer. 7-minute walk to PCC Market and quick access to I-5.



Entry level:

Two rooms (both have doors to the exterior)

Full bathroom

Full-size washer and dryer

Access to parking spot



Main floor:

Powder room

Kitchen

Living room

Balcony



Top floor:

Full bathroom room

Large walk-in closet

Master bedroom

Balcony off the master

Access to the expansive rooftop desk (separate access, not through master bedroom)



-Showings by appointment only.

-All potential tenants must be at showing.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month lease.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis (maximum two) with pet screening, pet rent will apply.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



(RLNE4961530)