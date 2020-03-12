All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7411 4th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7411 4th Ave NE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:33 AM

7411 4th Ave NE

7411 4th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7411 4th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
The perfect location & design | just one block to Green Lake, 2 Blocks from Starbucks, Rositas, Revolutions, Greenlake Bar & Grill and future PCC. Easy access to I-5 and 99. Half block from bus-stop.Built Green town home. Stunning, light filled southeast corner home with 3 bedrooms + an office/den + 3.25 baths. Wonderful outdoor living with a private courtyard patio entry & deck for BBQ's off the main floor. Inside you will find a tiled entry, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, gas range, fireplace, radiant floor heating, a cost saving on-demand H2O heater & tons of storage.
3 bed 2.5 bath townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 4th Ave NE have any available units?
7411 4th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 4th Ave NE have?
Some of 7411 4th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 4th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7411 4th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 4th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7411 4th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7411 4th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 7411 4th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 7411 4th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 4th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 4th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7411 4th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7411 4th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7411 4th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 4th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7411 4th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University