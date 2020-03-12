7411 4th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

The perfect location & design | just one block to Green Lake, 2 Blocks from Starbucks, Rositas, Revolutions, Greenlake Bar & Grill and future PCC. Easy access to I-5 and 99. Half block from bus-stop.Built Green town home. Stunning, light filled southeast corner home with 3 bedrooms + an office/den + 3.25 baths. Wonderful outdoor living with a private courtyard patio entry & deck for BBQ's off the main floor. Inside you will find a tiled entry, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, gas range, fireplace, radiant floor heating, a cost saving on-demand H2O heater & tons of storage.

3 bed 2.5 bath townhome