740 N 97th St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fun Spacious Home with Deco influences! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/1u3e9RSj56E

SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/47e45a90a2



If you like a home with a little character, check out this great spread! Larger than it appears, this home has 4 bedrooms (2 downstairs and 2 up) plus a large carpeted rec room off the kitchen (that also could be a bedroom) with a fireplace. There's a dining area off of the retro kitchen and a large living room with brand new laminate flooring and an awesome view of Mt. Rainier!! Lots of sunny raised bed gardening in the front yard and a fenced spacious backyard with a parking spot off the alley. (the free standing garage is not available for use). Rated "Very Walkable and Very BIkeable" by Walkscore.com, this location is a superb central location for commuting by bus (a short walk to Rapid Ride E line downtown), bike or car. The neighborhood is quiet and friendly.



Awesome view of Mt. Rainier from living room

Great location for commuting bike, bus, walk or drive

Sweet Greenwood neighborhood with sidewalks

Funky deco touches

4+ bedrooms

Fun wandering floor plan rooms for everyone

Multiple bonus areas



