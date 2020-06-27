All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 27 2019

740 N 97th St

740 North 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

740 North 97th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Fun Spacious Home with Deco influences! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/1u3e9RSj56E
SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/47e45a90a2

If you like a home with a little character, check out this great spread! Larger than it appears, this home has 4 bedrooms (2 downstairs and 2 up) plus a large carpeted rec room off the kitchen (that also could be a bedroom) with a fireplace. There's a dining area off of the retro kitchen and a large living room with brand new laminate flooring and an awesome view of Mt. Rainier!! Lots of sunny raised bed gardening in the front yard and a fenced spacious backyard with a parking spot off the alley. (the free standing garage is not available for use). Rated "Very Walkable and Very BIkeable" by Walkscore.com, this location is a superb central location for commuting by bus (a short walk to Rapid Ride E line downtown), bike or car. The neighborhood is quiet and friendly.

Awesome view of Mt. Rainier from living room
Great location for commuting bike, bus, walk or drive
Sweet Greenwood neighborhood with sidewalks
Funky deco touches
4+ bedrooms
Fun wandering floor plan rooms for everyone
Multiple bonus areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 N 97th St have any available units?
740 N 97th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 N 97th St have?
Some of 740 N 97th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 N 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
740 N 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 N 97th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 N 97th St is pet friendly.
Does 740 N 97th St offer parking?
Yes, 740 N 97th St offers parking.
Does 740 N 97th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 N 97th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 N 97th St have a pool?
No, 740 N 97th St does not have a pool.
Does 740 N 97th St have accessible units?
No, 740 N 97th St does not have accessible units.
Does 740 N 97th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 N 97th St has units with dishwashers.
