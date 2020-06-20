Amenities

7339 Mary AVE NW Available 09/01/19 RENOVATED 5 BED BALLARD HOME W MIL SUITE AND EASY COMMUTE! - *$3850 per month rent, Utilities not included; Available September 2019*

*5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Bonus Living Room and Flex room; 2720 SF, 5000 SF Lot, 2 car garage*

*12 month lease preferred; Pets Considered on case-by-case basis*

*First month rent ($3850) and security deposit ($3850) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers renovated, spacious, well-maintained living space with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in heart of Ballard. House has newer paint and wood floors, large windows, stylish finishes and updated bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchen. Front door leads to a very nice, spacious living room with wood floors, large windows, and beautiful tile fireplace. Connected to the living room is the formal dining room, which has two large windows and custom lighting fixture as well as wood floors. Kitchen is just off the dining room and has all the bells and whistles. Features include: tile floors, SS appliances, butcher block countertops, white cabinets, tile backsplash, and dining nook. Also on main floor are two large bedrooms with wood floors, large closets and large windows. Full bathroom with tiled floors and shower surround as well as newer toilet, countertop, mirror, and cabinetry. Upper level of the home has 2 large bedrooms with wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Lower level can be used for many purposes and is set up as a MIL suite. Large living room has custom fireplace, newer carpet, and lots of storage. MIL bedroom space is large with engineered wood floors, new paint, lots of windows and storage, flex room, full bathroom with tiled floors and shower surround, eating nook and laundry room. Washer and Dryer are high-end front load models and laundry room has sink.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet Ballard neighborhood, while still being close to all Ballard has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes. Large backyard has large grass area as well as garden, is mostly fenced, and has a large covered patio. Home has long driveway to the right of home and a 2 car garage. Easy Freeway and Bi-way access for a quick commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, and the Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers including RapidLine D and Bus Line 15 make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Home has a very high walk score of 84. Ballard schools are always ranked highly, and are very close to the home. These include:

-Whittier Elementary

-Whitman Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park, Salmon Bay Park

-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks



This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today!



