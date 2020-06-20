All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7339 Mary AVE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7339 Mary AVE NW
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

7339 Mary AVE NW

7339 Mary Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7339 Mary Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7339 Mary AVE NW Available 09/01/19 RENOVATED 5 BED BALLARD HOME W MIL SUITE AND EASY COMMUTE! - *$3850 per month rent, Utilities not included; Available September 2019*
*5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Bonus Living Room and Flex room; 2720 SF, 5000 SF Lot, 2 car garage*
*12 month lease preferred; Pets Considered on case-by-case basis*
*First month rent ($3850) and security deposit ($3850) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers renovated, spacious, well-maintained living space with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in heart of Ballard. House has newer paint and wood floors, large windows, stylish finishes and updated bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchen. Front door leads to a very nice, spacious living room with wood floors, large windows, and beautiful tile fireplace. Connected to the living room is the formal dining room, which has two large windows and custom lighting fixture as well as wood floors. Kitchen is just off the dining room and has all the bells and whistles. Features include: tile floors, SS appliances, butcher block countertops, white cabinets, tile backsplash, and dining nook. Also on main floor are two large bedrooms with wood floors, large closets and large windows. Full bathroom with tiled floors and shower surround as well as newer toilet, countertop, mirror, and cabinetry. Upper level of the home has 2 large bedrooms with wood floors, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Lower level can be used for many purposes and is set up as a MIL suite. Large living room has custom fireplace, newer carpet, and lots of storage. MIL bedroom space is large with engineered wood floors, new paint, lots of windows and storage, flex room, full bathroom with tiled floors and shower surround, eating nook and laundry room. Washer and Dryer are high-end front load models and laundry room has sink.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet Ballard neighborhood, while still being close to all Ballard has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes. Large backyard has large grass area as well as garden, is mostly fenced, and has a large covered patio. Home has long driveway to the right of home and a 2 car garage. Easy Freeway and Bi-way access for a quick commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, and the Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers including RapidLine D and Bus Line 15 make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Home has a very high walk score of 84. Ballard schools are always ranked highly, and are very close to the home. These include:
-Whittier Elementary
-Whitman Middle School
-Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound
-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park, Salmon Bay Park
-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks

This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today!

(RLNE2641086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7339 Mary AVE NW have any available units?
7339 Mary AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7339 Mary AVE NW have?
Some of 7339 Mary AVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7339 Mary AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
7339 Mary AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 Mary AVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7339 Mary AVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 7339 Mary AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 7339 Mary AVE NW offers parking.
Does 7339 Mary AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7339 Mary AVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 Mary AVE NW have a pool?
No, 7339 Mary AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 7339 Mary AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 7339 Mary AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 Mary AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7339 Mary AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University