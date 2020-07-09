7305 Winona Ave N.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d0a7fa0b0 ---- Remodeled in late 2017! Welcome to Green Lake! This one bedroom unit has a great location. The home has an updated kitchen and spacious rooms. There is a $50 water/sewer/garbage fee. First month\'s rent, deposit, and last month\'s rent is due at lease signing. However, if you have good credit, last month\'s rent can be split into 3 equal payments. - Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/5d0a7fa0b0 - Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589 Corner Lot Green Lake Washer/Dryer On Site