Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:06 AM

7305 Winona Ave N

7305 Winona Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Winona Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d0a7fa0b0 ---- Remodeled in late 2017! Welcome to Green Lake! This one bedroom unit has a great location. The home has an updated kitchen and spacious rooms. There is a $50 water/sewer/garbage fee. First month\'s rent, deposit, and last month\'s rent is due at lease signing. However, if you have good credit, last month\'s rent can be split into 3 equal payments. - Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/5d0a7fa0b0 - Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589 Corner Lot Green Lake Washer/Dryer On Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7305 Winona Ave N have any available units?
7305 Winona Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7305 Winona Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Winona Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Winona Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N offer parking?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7305 Winona Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have a pool?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

