7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B

Amenities
This amiable 1,700-square-foot duplex unit situated in the Loyal Heights neighborhood in Seattle, Washington is unfurnished and airy. Three bedrooms, 1-bathroom, and big windows with blinds. The nice kitchen is equipped with laminated counters, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven with range hood. In-unit for a washer and dryer along with forced-air heating.
The exterior features a yard, a cool spot for outdoor activities with family and friends.
On-street parking.
Sorry, no pets.
Tenant pays for the electricity (shared with the separate unit below) and $45 for water, garbage, and sewage.
Walk Score: 99
Transit Score: 100
With an excellent walk and transit scores, this duplexs location is rated as very walkable and a riders paradise. This means that most errands do not require a car. They can easily be done either on foot or by transit--- thanks to the world-class public transport system in the area.
Nearby Parks: Plymouth Pillars Park, First Hill Park, Thomas Street Mini Park, and Cascade Playground.
Nearby Schools:
Loyal Heights Elementary School - 2.61 miles, 8/10
Whitman Middle School - 1.04 miles, 6/10
Ballard High School - 0.37 miles, 9/10
Salmon Bay School - 0.36 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
10 - 0.0 mile
43 - 0.0 mile
47 - 0.0 mile
49 - 0.0 mile
Rail lines:
First Hill Streetcar - 0.3 mile
Link - 0.4 mile
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.5 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5111504)