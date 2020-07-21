All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B

7305 16th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7305 16th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
This amiable 1,700-square-foot duplex unit situated in the Loyal Heights neighborhood in Seattle, Washington is unfurnished and airy. Three bedrooms, 1-bathroom, and big windows with blinds. The nice kitchen is equipped with laminated counters, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven with range hood. In-unit for a washer and dryer along with forced-air heating.

The exterior features a yard, a cool spot for outdoor activities with family and friends.

On-street parking.

Sorry, no pets.

Tenant pays for the electricity (shared with the separate unit below) and $45 for water, garbage, and sewage.

Walk Score: 99
Transit Score: 100

With an excellent walk and transit scores, this duplexs location is rated as very walkable and a riders paradise. This means that most errands do not require a car. They can easily be done either on foot or by transit--- thanks to the world-class public transport system in the area.

Nearby Parks: Plymouth Pillars Park, First Hill Park, Thomas Street Mini Park, and Cascade Playground.

Nearby Schools:
Loyal Heights Elementary School - 2.61 miles, 8/10
Whitman Middle School - 1.04 miles, 6/10
Ballard High School - 0.37 miles, 9/10
Salmon Bay School - 0.36 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
10 - 0.0 mile
43 - 0.0 mile
47 - 0.0 mile
49 - 0.0 mile

Rail lines:
First Hill Streetcar - 0.3 mile
Link - 0.4 mile
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B have any available units?
7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B have?
Some of 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B offer parking?
No, 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B have a pool?
No, 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University