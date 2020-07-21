7305 16th Avenue Northwest Unit B

Amenities

This amiable 1,700-square-foot duplex unit situated in the Loyal Heights neighborhood in Seattle, Washington is unfurnished and airy. Three bedrooms, 1-bathroom, and big windows with blinds. The nice kitchen is equipped with laminated counters, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven with range hood. In-unit for a washer and dryer along with forced-air heating.



The exterior features a yard, a cool spot for outdoor activities with family and friends.



On-street parking.



Sorry, no pets.



Tenant pays for the electricity (shared with the separate unit below) and $45 for water, garbage, and sewage.



Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100



With an excellent walk and transit scores, this duplexs location is rated as very walkable and a riders paradise. This means that most errands do not require a car. They can easily be done either on foot or by transit--- thanks to the world-class public transport system in the area.



Nearby Parks: Plymouth Pillars Park, First Hill Park, Thomas Street Mini Park, and Cascade Playground.



Nearby Schools:

Loyal Heights Elementary School - 2.61 miles, 8/10

Whitman Middle School - 1.04 miles, 6/10

Ballard High School - 0.37 miles, 9/10

Salmon Bay School - 0.36 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

10 - 0.0 mile

43 - 0.0 mile

47 - 0.0 mile

49 - 0.0 mile



Rail lines:

First Hill Streetcar - 0.3 mile

Link - 0.4 mile

South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



