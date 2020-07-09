All apartments in Seattle
7301 Winona Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7301 Winona Ave N

7301 Winona Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Winona Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e350b60b0 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/5e350b60b0
Welcome to Green Lake! This one bedroom unit has a great location. The home has an updated kitchen and spacious rooms. There is a $100 water/sewer/garbage fee. First month\'s rent, deposit, and last month\'s rent is due at lease signing. However, if you have good credit, last month\'s rent can be split into 3 equal payments. Please contact Meghan at mweinberg@rpaseattle.com for showing times!

Garbage included
Sewage included

Architecture style: Other
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 0
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: City, Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 Winona Ave N have any available units?
7301 Winona Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7301 Winona Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Winona Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Winona Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7301 Winona Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7301 Winona Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7301 Winona Ave N offers parking.
Does 7301 Winona Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 Winona Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Winona Ave N have a pool?
No, 7301 Winona Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Winona Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7301 Winona Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Winona Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 Winona Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7301 Winona Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7301 Winona Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

