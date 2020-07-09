7301 Winona Ave N

Amenities
Welcome to Green Lake! This one bedroom unit has a great location. The home has an updated kitchen and spacious rooms. There is a $100 water/sewer/garbage fee. First month\'s rent, deposit, and last month\'s rent is due at lease signing. However, if you have good credit, last month\'s rent can be split into 3 equal payments. Please contact Meghan at mweinberg@rpaseattle.com for showing times!
Garbage included
Sewage included
Architecture style: Other
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 0
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: City, Territorial