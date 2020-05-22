All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

728 3RD AVE N

728 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

728 3rd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
728 3RD AVE N Available 08/01/19 Seattle's dream location - Live in the heart of Queen Anne, walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Stunning, designer townhome available for immediate move-in. This 2 bedroom/2.25 bath boasts an open floor plan that features top quality on every floor. Full of natural light.

The kitchen has quartz countertops, with stainless steel appliances and a Bertazzoni Italia glass cooktop. The top floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet, and a spacious private deck. Unit comes with an oversized/attached garage.

Pets case by case.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

(RLNE4993265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 3RD AVE N have any available units?
728 3RD AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 3RD AVE N have?
Some of 728 3RD AVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 3RD AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
728 3RD AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 3RD AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 3RD AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 728 3RD AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 728 3RD AVE N offers parking.
Does 728 3RD AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 3RD AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 3RD AVE N have a pool?
No, 728 3RD AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 728 3RD AVE N have accessible units?
No, 728 3RD AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 728 3RD AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 3RD AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
