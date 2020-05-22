Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

728 3RD AVE N Available 08/01/19 Seattle's dream location - Live in the heart of Queen Anne, walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Stunning, designer townhome available for immediate move-in. This 2 bedroom/2.25 bath boasts an open floor plan that features top quality on every floor. Full of natural light.



The kitchen has quartz countertops, with stainless steel appliances and a Bertazzoni Italia glass cooktop. The top floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet, and a spacious private deck. Unit comes with an oversized/attached garage.



Pets case by case.

Tenant responsible for utilities.



(RLNE4993265)