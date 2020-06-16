716 25th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Remodeled spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath home with great deck and backyard - You will not want to miss this opportunity to live in this home! Walk into a spacious living room with plush carpet throughout. There is a full bathroom on the main floor as you walk past the living room. The kitchen has hardwoods throughout. Enjoy the dining room, counter space and gas oven with hood. There is a large deck off the back of the house looking down into the fully fenced turfed backyard. All three of the rooms are good to plus sized and washer/dryer are included. Plenty of space in the deep garage with driveway.



Available now!

Rent: $2,995/month

Application fee: $42/person. Anyone 18 years or older must apply.

Security deposit: 1 month's rent minus any application fees



No Cats

Dogs case by case

No smoking



Any further questions contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens. Text or email ensures fastest response (425)988-4425 email: randy@northpacificproperties.com



(RLNE4875768)