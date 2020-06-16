All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
716 25th Ave S
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

716 25th Ave S

716 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

716 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath home with great deck and backyard - You will not want to miss this opportunity to live in this home! Walk into a spacious living room with plush carpet throughout. There is a full bathroom on the main floor as you walk past the living room. The kitchen has hardwoods throughout. Enjoy the dining room, counter space and gas oven with hood. There is a large deck off the back of the house looking down into the fully fenced turfed backyard. All three of the rooms are good to plus sized and washer/dryer are included. Plenty of space in the deep garage with driveway.

Available now!
Rent: $2,995/month
Application fee: $42/person. Anyone 18 years or older must apply.
Security deposit: 1 month's rent minus any application fees

No Cats
Dogs case by case
No smoking

Any further questions contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens. Text or email ensures fastest response (425)988-4425 email: randy@northpacificproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4875768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 25th Ave S have any available units?
716 25th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 25th Ave S have?
Some of 716 25th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 25th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
716 25th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 25th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 25th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 716 25th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 716 25th Ave S offers parking.
Does 716 25th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 25th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 25th Ave S have a pool?
No, 716 25th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 716 25th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 716 25th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 716 25th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 25th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
