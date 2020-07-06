All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 715 24th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
715 24th Ave
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:01 AM

715 24th Ave

715 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

715 24th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 750 Sq Ft. Condo unit is now available! Classic brick building located in the Central District. This top floor corner unit has many windows which allow lots of natural light to enter and also has a mix of new carpet and attractive hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops and well finished wooden cabinets. The unit also has a washer/dryer, dish washer, range, refrigerator, and one parking space included with rent. Water, sewer, and garbage are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 24th Ave have any available units?
715 24th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 24th Ave have?
Some of 715 24th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 24th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
715 24th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 24th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 715 24th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 715 24th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 715 24th Ave offers parking.
Does 715 24th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 24th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 24th Ave have a pool?
No, 715 24th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 715 24th Ave have accessible units?
No, 715 24th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 715 24th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 24th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University