715 24th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 750 Sq Ft. Condo unit is now available! Classic brick building located in the Central District. This top floor corner unit has many windows which allow lots of natural light to enter and also has a mix of new carpet and attractive hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops and well finished wooden cabinets. The unit also has a washer/dryer, dish washer, range, refrigerator, and one parking space included with rent. Water, sewer, and garbage are also included.