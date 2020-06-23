711 N 94th Street Unit A

Amenities

Spacious Greenwood Townhome with Garage and Parking Spot, Available Now! - Welcome home to this impeccable three story townhome in the vibrant Greenwood neighborhood. This beautiful home offers space and comfort all within proximity to parks, restaurants, shopping, bus lines, Highway 99 and easy access to I-5.



This corner unit with 3 beds/1.5 bath boasts a designated parking spot and a garage, hardwood floors, open concept living, and a sunny fenced patio,



The first floor consists of a tiled entry with entrance to the garage, first bedroom/office, and access to the fenced patio/yard. The second level has an open concept living/dining/kitchen area, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace, and a powder room. The third floor features a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and two closets. The large full bathroom has double sinks and is accessed through the master bedroom and the spacious third bedroom. The full sized washer and dryer are conveniently located on the third floor as well.



The whole townhome is full of natural light and beautiful details!



Approximate size of rooms-

Ground floor room: 7 3/4" x 9 1/3"

Open dining room/living room: 25" x 14 1/2"

Master bedroom: 12 1/2" x 11 1/2"

Third (upstairs) bedroom: 12" x 8"



- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.



