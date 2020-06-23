All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

711 N 94th Street Unit A

711 N 94th St · No Longer Available
Location

711 N 94th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Greenwood Townhome with Garage and Parking Spot, Available Now! - Welcome home to this impeccable three story townhome in the vibrant Greenwood neighborhood. This beautiful home offers space and comfort all within proximity to parks, restaurants, shopping, bus lines, Highway 99 and easy access to I-5.

This corner unit with 3 beds/1.5 bath boasts a designated parking spot and a garage, hardwood floors, open concept living, and a sunny fenced patio,

The first floor consists of a tiled entry with entrance to the garage, first bedroom/office, and access to the fenced patio/yard. The second level has an open concept living/dining/kitchen area, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace, and a powder room. The third floor features a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and two closets. The large full bathroom has double sinks and is accessed through the master bedroom and the spacious third bedroom. The full sized washer and dryer are conveniently located on the third floor as well.

The whole townhome is full of natural light and beautiful details!

Approximate size of rooms-
Ground floor room: 7 3/4" x 9 1/3"
Open dining room/living room: 25" x 14 1/2"
Master bedroom: 12 1/2" x 11 1/2"
Third (upstairs) bedroom: 12" x 8"

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

(RLNE4625544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 N 94th Street Unit A have any available units?
711 N 94th Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 N 94th Street Unit A have?
Some of 711 N 94th Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 N 94th Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
711 N 94th Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 N 94th Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 N 94th Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 711 N 94th Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 711 N 94th Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 711 N 94th Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 N 94th Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 N 94th Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 711 N 94th Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 711 N 94th Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 711 N 94th Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 711 N 94th Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 N 94th Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
