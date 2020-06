Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4bed/2bath one-story home in Ravenna with hardwood flooring, SS appliances, gas cooktop, living room with fireplace, and fully-fenced backyard with covered deck. Garage has been remodeled into 4th bedroom/office space with full bathroom. Two parking spaces in driveway and plenty more on street. Highly Rated Schools and Conveniently Located--Minutes to U-Village & walking distance to bus stop. No pets allows. Available July 1st.