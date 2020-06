Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym bbq/grill yoga

Youll find this home in South Lake Union, one of Seattles fastest growing, and tech-driven, neighborhoods with employers like Amazon and Facebook just around the corner. This unit gives you access to a state-of-the-art fitness center with weights and yoga mats, as well as communal lounge, landscaped gardens, and BBQ area. Great location for quick trips to the Space Needle, Capital Hill, and Pike Place Market.