6915 Flora Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly remodeled and impeccably furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental home located in the artsy Georgetown neighborhood.This corner lot residence comes fully furnished in every room. Fabulous open kitchen with new appliances, quaint eating nook, hardwood floors and stunning new bathroom. Outdoor covered patio and beautifully manicured gardens all enclosed with a fully fenced property. Lower level storage capabilities. Minutes to freeways, wineries, breweries, restaurants, parks and shops. Easy access to downtown.