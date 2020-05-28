All apartments in Seattle
6915 Flora Ave S
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:05 PM

6915 Flora Ave S

6915 Flora Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Flora Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly remodeled and impeccably furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental home located in the artsy Georgetown neighborhood.This corner lot residence comes fully furnished in every room. Fabulous open kitchen with new appliances, quaint eating nook, hardwood floors and stunning new bathroom. Outdoor covered patio and beautifully manicured gardens all enclosed with a fully fenced property. Lower level storage capabilities. Minutes to freeways, wineries, breweries, restaurants, parks and shops. Easy access to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Flora Ave S have any available units?
6915 Flora Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Flora Ave S have?
Some of 6915 Flora Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Flora Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Flora Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Flora Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Flora Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6915 Flora Ave S offer parking?
No, 6915 Flora Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 6915 Flora Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Flora Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Flora Ave S have a pool?
No, 6915 Flora Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Flora Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6915 Flora Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Flora Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 Flora Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
