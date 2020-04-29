All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

6715 Fremont Ave. N.

6715 Fremont Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

6715 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
6715 Fremont Ave. N. Available 07/01/19 Phinney Ridge Home - Available July 1st! This classic Craftsman home has all the modern comforts along with exquisite style that will make you thrilled to come home everyday! This beautiful 3 bedroom, plus office/den and 3.5 bathroom home is nestled in the charming and highly desirable Phinney Ridge neighborhood, just blocks from Greenlake and fantastic parks and running trails. This home marries the traditional style with the upscale sophistication of contemporary design. Washed in natural light, this unique gem offers European finishes, expansive living spaces, and a wide and open floor plan. Enjoy heated bathroom floors, air conditioning, Italian appliances, and a patio deck perfect for entertaining. No detail is left untouched. Easy access to public transportation, I-99 and quick commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus without having to get on I-5. Clean and efficient gas heat. Off street parking plus plenty of street parking. No pets and no smoking - FIRM.

To schedule a showing of this exquisite home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575. To view an electronic tour, please visit: https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/922423#!/

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #phinneyridgerentals #amazonSLU #microsoftconnector

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3766833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Fremont Ave. N. have any available units?
6715 Fremont Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6715 Fremont Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Fremont Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Fremont Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 6715 Fremont Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6715 Fremont Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 6715 Fremont Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 6715 Fremont Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Fremont Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Fremont Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 6715 Fremont Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Fremont Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 6715 Fremont Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Fremont Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Fremont Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 Fremont Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6715 Fremont Ave. N. has units with air conditioning.
