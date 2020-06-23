All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201

6602 Park Point Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

6602 Park Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Condo in Sand point - Seattle - Welcome home to your spacious 2 bedroom condo located on the main floor in Parkpoint condominiums just off Sandpoint way. This condo gets lots of sunshine, with east, west and south facing windows (end unit) and consists of 2 bedrooms (Master has private vanity connected to bathroom) 1.5 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with updated appliances and balcony with courtyard view. Full size washer/dryer inside unit. 2 reserved parking spots (one is covered with lockable storage cabinets)Burke Gilman trail just steps away behind complex, Magnuson Park across the street, minutes to Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. On primary downtown bus lines (30, 71, 74, 75, 76). Security Deposit is $2150.First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Tenant pays HOA move in Fee (ask agent for details) $42 application fee. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage, basic cable, and internet. The complex has a clubhouse, tennis court, year round swimming pool and beautifully landscaped grounds.

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/483bd76097
- Questions: Call Victoria 206-577-0596

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4384786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 have any available units?
6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 have?
Some of 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 is pet friendly.
Does 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 does offer parking.
Does 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 have a pool?
Yes, 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 has a pool.
Does 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 have accessible units?
No, 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201 does not have units with dishwashers.
