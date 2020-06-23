6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201

Amenities

Condo in Sand point - Seattle - Welcome home to your spacious 2 bedroom condo located on the main floor in Parkpoint condominiums just off Sandpoint way. This condo gets lots of sunshine, with east, west and south facing windows (end unit) and consists of 2 bedrooms (Master has private vanity connected to bathroom) 1.5 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with updated appliances and balcony with courtyard view. Full size washer/dryer inside unit. 2 reserved parking spots (one is covered with lockable storage cabinets)Burke Gilman trail just steps away behind complex, Magnuson Park across the street, minutes to Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. On primary downtown bus lines (30, 71, 74, 75, 76). Security Deposit is $2150.First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) Tenant pays HOA move in Fee (ask agent for details) $42 application fee. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage, basic cable, and internet. The complex has a clubhouse, tennis court, year round swimming pool and beautifully landscaped grounds.



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/483bd76097

- Questions: Call Victoria 206-577-0596



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



No Cats Allowed



