Seattle, WA
6548 7th Ave NW
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

6548 7th Ave NW

6548 7th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6548 7th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6548 7th Ave NW Available 10/01/19 Lovely Craftsman in the Heart of Ballard / Phinney - Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath craftsman in the heart of Ballard / Phinney Ridge. Charming details abound from the exquisite fireplace surround with built in bookshelves to the hardwood floors. The modernized kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry, and unique marmoleum flooring. A dining room, bedroom, and full bath complete the main floor. The lower level has a bonus room, laundry area with full size washer / dryer, and access to the garage. Outdoors, the backyard and deck will allow you to host gatherings and the beautiful Seattle days. The covered front porch offers a space to relax.

Enjoy the best that the Ballard and Phinney Ridge neighborhoods have to offer with superb cafes, dining, shopping, and both the Fremont and Ballard Farmers markets.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
~One pet negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply. Pet screening and additional insurance mandatory.

(RLNE5120547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 7th Ave NW have any available units?
6548 7th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6548 7th Ave NW have?
Some of 6548 7th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 7th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6548 7th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 7th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6548 7th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6548 7th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6548 7th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6548 7th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6548 7th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 7th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6548 7th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6548 7th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6548 7th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 7th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6548 7th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
