Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6548 7th Ave NW Available 10/01/19 Lovely Craftsman in the Heart of Ballard / Phinney - Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath craftsman in the heart of Ballard / Phinney Ridge. Charming details abound from the exquisite fireplace surround with built in bookshelves to the hardwood floors. The modernized kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry, and unique marmoleum flooring. A dining room, bedroom, and full bath complete the main floor. The lower level has a bonus room, laundry area with full size washer / dryer, and access to the garage. Outdoors, the backyard and deck will allow you to host gatherings and the beautiful Seattle days. The covered front porch offers a space to relax.



Enjoy the best that the Ballard and Phinney Ridge neighborhoods have to offer with superb cafes, dining, shopping, and both the Fremont and Ballard Farmers markets.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

~One pet negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply. Pet screening and additional insurance mandatory.



(RLNE5120547)