Seattle, WA
6529 39th Avenue Northeast
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

6529 39th Avenue Northeast

6529 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6529 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Bryant

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bryant Home - Cheery home for lease in the highly desirable Bryant neighborhood! Loads of light floods the main living areas which feature hardwood floors, gas fireplace and family room off the kitchen. Two bedrooms and one full bath also on this floor. Downstairs you'll find space for a third bedroom or rec room, an office, full bath, laundry room and loads of storage options. Spacious roof top deck off the kitchen (above the garage). Expansive, fully fenced back yard with plenty of room for playing, entertaining and relaxing. Raised beds for the gardener in you! Generous one car detached garage plus driveway space for parking. Walk to Bryant Park and PCC. Excellent access to all major bus routes, UW light rail station, the Microsoft Connector, Amazon campus, downtown Seattle and the Burke Gilman Trail. Just minutes from University of Washington and Childrens Hospital; convenient to University Village shopping center and great public and private schools! Cat or small dog with pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#AvenueOneResidential #SeattleRentals #BryantRentals #Amazon/SLU #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital #MicrosoftConnector

(RLNE4888576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 39th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
6529 39th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 39th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 6529 39th Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 39th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6529 39th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 39th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6529 39th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6529 39th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6529 39th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 6529 39th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 39th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 39th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 6529 39th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6529 39th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6529 39th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 39th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 39th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
