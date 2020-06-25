6529 39th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bryant Home - Cheery home for lease in the highly desirable Bryant neighborhood! Loads of light floods the main living areas which feature hardwood floors, gas fireplace and family room off the kitchen. Two bedrooms and one full bath also on this floor. Downstairs you'll find space for a third bedroom or rec room, an office, full bath, laundry room and loads of storage options. Spacious roof top deck off the kitchen (above the garage). Expansive, fully fenced back yard with plenty of room for playing, entertaining and relaxing. Raised beds for the gardener in you! Generous one car detached garage plus driveway space for parking. Walk to Bryant Park and PCC. Excellent access to all major bus routes, UW light rail station, the Microsoft Connector, Amazon campus, downtown Seattle and the Burke Gilman Trail. Just minutes from University of Washington and Childrens Hospital; convenient to University Village shopping center and great public and private schools! Cat or small dog with pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



