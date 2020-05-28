All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

6520 Latona Avenue Northeast

6520 Latona Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6520 Latona Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This spacious 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms (2 floors) features a nice open concept and lots of living space, updated kitchen: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast nook. Plenty of storage, large dining room, and decent size large back/patio area. HUGE walk in closets. Comes with or without furniture (no extra cost) Hardwood floors, Newer roof, finished basement.

Easy entry includes 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms/walk-in showers. Forced Air (gas) furnace and water heater (both new). Backyard is private and spacious. Extra closet space in all bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included along with washer/dryer and fireplace. Carpet/Vinyl combo flooring throughout, tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Recently updated. (Driveway Parking – can fit 3 cars driveway) – Available. Walk score is 91!

Conveniently located within minutes, Green Lake, Literally 1 block from shopping and restaurants.

Elementary School: Green Lake

Middle School: Eckstein Middle School

High School: Roosevelt High School

LEASE TERMS
- Lease length: 12 months
- Rent: $4,200
- Application Fee: $40.00
- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent
- Admin fee
- Renter's insurance recommended
- Non - smoking
- Pet Friendly (case by case)

Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast have any available units?
6520 Latona Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Latona Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6520 Latona Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

