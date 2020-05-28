6520 Latona Avenue Northeast

Amenities
This spacious 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms (2 floors) features a nice open concept and lots of living space, updated kitchen: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast nook. Plenty of storage, large dining room, and decent size large back/patio area. HUGE walk in closets. Comes with or without furniture (no extra cost) Hardwood floors, Newer roof, finished basement.
Easy entry includes 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms/walk-in showers. Forced Air (gas) furnace and water heater (both new). Backyard is private and spacious. Extra closet space in all bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included along with washer/dryer and fireplace. Carpet/Vinyl combo flooring throughout, tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Recently updated. (Driveway Parking – can fit 3 cars driveway) – Available. Walk score is 91!
Conveniently located within minutes, Green Lake, Literally 1 block from shopping and restaurants.
Elementary School: Green Lake
Middle School: Eckstein Middle School
High School: Roosevelt High School
LEASE TERMS
- Lease length: 12 months
- Rent: $4,200
- Application Fee: $40.00
- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent
- Admin fee
- Renter's insurance recommended
- Non - smoking
- Pet Friendly (case by case)
Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.