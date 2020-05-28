6520 Latona Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This spacious 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms (2 floors) features a nice open concept and lots of living space, updated kitchen: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate breakfast nook. Plenty of storage, large dining room, and decent size large back/patio area. HUGE walk in closets. Comes with or without furniture (no extra cost) Hardwood floors, Newer roof, finished basement.



Easy entry includes 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms/walk-in showers. Forced Air (gas) furnace and water heater (both new). Backyard is private and spacious. Extra closet space in all bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included along with washer/dryer and fireplace. Carpet/Vinyl combo flooring throughout, tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Recently updated. (Driveway Parking – can fit 3 cars driveway) – Available. Walk score is 91!



Conveniently located within minutes, Green Lake, Literally 1 block from shopping and restaurants.



Elementary School: Green Lake



Middle School: Eckstein Middle School



High School: Roosevelt High School



LEASE TERMS

- Lease length: 12 months

- Rent: $4,200

- Application Fee: $40.00

- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent

- Admin fee

- Renter's insurance recommended

- Non - smoking

- Pet Friendly (case by case)



Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.