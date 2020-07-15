Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

6511 44th Ave S Available 07/01/19 Contemporary Living at its Finest - Impressive light-filled living/dining space leads into a chef's kitchen with upscale Bosch appliances built for entertaining. Enjoy a stylishly designed master suite with a luxurious spa-like bath. Retreat to a private rooftop oasis with stunning views of Mount Rainier or BBQ outside in a fully fenced in yard. Coveted garage parking. Walking distance to schools, parks, & cafes.



Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 07/01/2019



#546



(RLNE3453416)