Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

6511 44th Ave S

6511 44th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

6511 44th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6511 44th Ave S Available 07/01/19 Contemporary Living at its Finest - Impressive light-filled living/dining space leads into a chef's kitchen with upscale Bosch appliances built for entertaining. Enjoy a stylishly designed master suite with a luxurious spa-like bath. Retreat to a private rooftop oasis with stunning views of Mount Rainier or BBQ outside in a fully fenced in yard. Coveted garage parking. Walking distance to schools, parks, & cafes.

Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 07/01/2019

#546

(RLNE3453416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 44th Ave S have any available units?
6511 44th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6511 44th Ave S have?
Some of 6511 44th Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 44th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6511 44th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 44th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6511 44th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6511 44th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6511 44th Ave S offers parking.
Does 6511 44th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 44th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 44th Ave S have a pool?
No, 6511 44th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6511 44th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6511 44th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 44th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6511 44th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
