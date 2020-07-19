All apartments in Seattle
6322 34th Ave SW #C

6322 34th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6322 34th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Townhouse in West Seattle - Near Golf Course - - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fabulous home in West Seattle, moments from downtown Seattle
- Bright rooms with large windows and private balcony
- Spacious kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances
- Cozy living room with gas fireplace
- Grand master bedroom with master bathroom
- Quiet and private community with personal parking
- Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- Video Tour: Coming Soon!

(RLNE4658086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 34th Ave SW #C have any available units?
6322 34th Ave SW #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 34th Ave SW #C have?
Some of 6322 34th Ave SW #C's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 34th Ave SW #C currently offering any rent specials?
6322 34th Ave SW #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 34th Ave SW #C pet-friendly?
No, 6322 34th Ave SW #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6322 34th Ave SW #C offer parking?
Yes, 6322 34th Ave SW #C offers parking.
Does 6322 34th Ave SW #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 34th Ave SW #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 34th Ave SW #C have a pool?
No, 6322 34th Ave SW #C does not have a pool.
Does 6322 34th Ave SW #C have accessible units?
No, 6322 34th Ave SW #C does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 34th Ave SW #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 34th Ave SW #C does not have units with dishwashers.
