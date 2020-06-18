Amenities

The Sandpoint Manor is a three story apartment building with 14 units, consisting of 9 one bedrooms and 5 two bedrooms. Amenities include patio, dishwasher, disposal, carpets, laundry facilities and controlled access. Parking is typically available for an additional fee. Sandpoint Manor is near grocery stores, restaurants, the Burke Gilman Trail bike path, boating on Lake Union and Magnuson Park. NOAA and Ronald McDonald House are also nearby, as is Children's Hospital. No pets or smoking allowed. 2 bd $1795, w/s/g included; right next to Magnuson Park!! Bike the Burke Gilman Trail, shop and dine at University Village, near transit! Close to UW, Children’s Hospital, NOAA, Ronald McDonald House, the Metropolitan Market! No Pets / No Smoking 6310 60th Ave NE ***CALL 206-790-6172