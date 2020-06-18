All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:07 AM

6310 60th Ave NE

6310 60th Avenue Northeast · (206) 790-6172
Location

6310 60th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Windermere

Price and availability

Amenities

The Sandpoint Manor is a three story apartment building with 14 units, consisting of 9 one bedrooms and 5 two bedrooms. Amenities include patio, dishwasher, disposal, carpets, laundry facilities and controlled access. Parking is typically available for an additional fee. Sandpoint Manor is near grocery stores, restaurants, the Burke Gilman Trail bike path, boating on Lake Union and Magnuson Park. NOAA and Ronald McDonald House are also nearby, as is Children's Hospital. No pets or smoking allowed. 2 bd $1795, w/s/g included; right next to Magnuson Park!! Bike the Burke Gilman Trail, shop and dine at University Village, near transit! Close to UW, Children’s Hospital, NOAA, Ronald McDonald House, the Metropolitan Market! No Pets / No Smoking 6310 60th Ave NE ***CALL 206-790-6172

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 60th Ave NE have any available units?
6310 60th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 60th Ave NE have?
Some of 6310 60th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 60th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6310 60th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 60th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6310 60th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6310 60th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6310 60th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 6310 60th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 60th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 60th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6310 60th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6310 60th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6310 60th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 60th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 60th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
