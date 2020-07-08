627 NW 88th St.

Amenities

Cozy Garden Cottage/Studio in Greenwood - Follow this link to view the virtual tour (or view the video tour - link below):

Come explore this cozy garden cottage/studio in convenient Greenwood. The manicured lawn, wonderful flower gardens, and spacious deck invite you to make the most of outdoor living. There is a compact workspace side room that would be perfect for working from home.

In the sleeping/living area, just light the wood stove for warmth and atmosphere. This home offers the luxury of air conditioning for when Seattle gets warm. Full attic and shed for storage.

Convenient private driveway for off street parking.



Nearby parks include Carkeek Park, Sandel Playground. Bus lines: 28, 45, 5, 994 and 355 - easy commute!



Nearby: Fred Meyer,Safeway, Flintcreek Cattle Co, The Lodge Sports Grille, Gordito's, Cozy Nut, Razzs Pizzera, Chuck's Hop Shop, Georgia's Greek Restaurant & Deli, Four Spoons Cafe, Wild Mountain Caf.



- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon and an agent will reach out to you.

- 12 month lease required.

- All utilities are tenant's responsibility.

- Landscaping and yard care are tenant's responsibility.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be paid in six equal monthly payments.

- Please go to our website, https://www.mapleleafmgt.com/availability to schedule a showing.

- 1 small/medium dog (sorry no cats due to allergies) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via pet screening.com is required.

-View entire listing here: https://www.mapleleafmgt.com/availability



No Cats Allowed



