627 NW 88th St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

627 NW 88th St.

627 Northwest 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

627 Northwest 88th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Cozy Garden Cottage/Studio in Greenwood - Follow this link to view the virtual tour (or view the video tour - link below):
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/555468

Come explore this cozy garden cottage/studio in convenient Greenwood. The manicured lawn, wonderful flower gardens, and spacious deck invite you to make the most of outdoor living. There is a compact workspace side room that would be perfect for working from home.
In the sleeping/living area, just light the wood stove for warmth and atmosphere. This home offers the luxury of air conditioning for when Seattle gets warm. Full attic and shed for storage.
Convenient private driveway for off street parking.

Nearby parks include Carkeek Park, Sandel Playground. Bus lines: 28, 45, 5, 994 and 355 - easy commute!

Nearby: Fred Meyer,Safeway, Flintcreek Cattle Co, The Lodge Sports Grille, Gordito's, Cozy Nut, Razzs Pizzera, Chuck's Hop Shop, Georgia's Greek Restaurant & Deli, Four Spoons Cafe, Wild Mountain Caf.

- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon and an agent will reach out to you.
- 12 month lease required.
- All utilities are tenant's responsibility.
- Landscaping and yard care are tenant's responsibility.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be paid in six equal monthly payments.
- Please go to our website, https://www.mapleleafmgt.com/availability to schedule a showing.
- 1 small/medium dog (sorry no cats due to allergies) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via pet screening.com is required.
-View entire listing here: https://www.mapleleafmgt.com/availability

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4087963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 NW 88th St. have any available units?
627 NW 88th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 NW 88th St. have?
Some of 627 NW 88th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 NW 88th St. currently offering any rent specials?
627 NW 88th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 NW 88th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 NW 88th St. is pet friendly.
Does 627 NW 88th St. offer parking?
Yes, 627 NW 88th St. offers parking.
Does 627 NW 88th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 NW 88th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 NW 88th St. have a pool?
No, 627 NW 88th St. does not have a pool.
Does 627 NW 88th St. have accessible units?
No, 627 NW 88th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 627 NW 88th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 NW 88th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

