Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

6216 17th Ave NW

6216 17th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6216 17th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

6216 17th Ave NW Available 07/01/19 2 bedroom on corner lot with remodeled kitchen--Available July 1st - This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is situated on a corner lot in the heart of Ballard. Home has a remodeled kitchen and hardwood floors in the living and dining room. Laundry room of the kitchen with separate entrance leading to driveway and detached garage. Yard and patio area is recently redone and is perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Home has RING doorbell system on front entrance and additional camera on garage exterior.

Professional landscape cleanup is included in rent.

Tenant to pay all utilities.

Looking for a 10 month lease, July 1st-April 30, 2020, with option to renew after. Viewings by appointment after May 15th. Please email for info and appointments.

(RLNE4397105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 17th Ave NW have any available units?
6216 17th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 17th Ave NW have?
Some of 6216 17th Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 17th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6216 17th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 17th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 17th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6216 17th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6216 17th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6216 17th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 17th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 17th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6216 17th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6216 17th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6216 17th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 17th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 17th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

