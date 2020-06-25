All apartments in Seattle
6208 Fremont Ave N
6208 Fremont Ave N

6208 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6208-greenlake-ave-n?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Bright and beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Green Lake close to Woodland Park Zoo! Main level has an open floor plan which offers a spacious living room and dining area with deck access, one bedroom, one full bath, gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and an eating area. Catch a good view of Green Lake in the winter months when the leaves are off the trees. Lower level has a full-size stacked washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms, and another full bath. 1-car garage. Fully fenced backyard with patio. Tenant to maintain yard. Wood floors throughout.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. Preferably 18 month lease to start, then 12 months renewal after. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
6208 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 6208 Fremont Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6208 Fremont Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6208 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6208 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 6208 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6208 Fremont Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 6208 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6208 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

