6208 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6208-greenlake-ave-n?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Bright and beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Green Lake close to Woodland Park Zoo! Main level has an open floor plan which offers a spacious living room and dining area with deck access, one bedroom, one full bath, gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and an eating area. Catch a good view of Green Lake in the winter months when the leaves are off the trees. Lower level has a full-size stacked washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms, and another full bath. 1-car garage. Fully fenced backyard with patio. Tenant to maintain yard. Wood floors throughout.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. Preferably 18 month lease to start, then 12 months renewal after. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.