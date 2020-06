Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed gym clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

This neighborhood boasts hip restaurants, cool bars, and engaging cafs.It also takes care of the basics with Whole Foods, public transportation, and top employers like Amazon all within walking distance. The modest and beautiful Denny Park is just across the street and offers green space to picnic and play. Onsite amenities at this awesome abode include arooftop deck with BBQ, community lounge, fitness center, package locker system, and dog area.