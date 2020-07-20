All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

6053 California Ave SW

6053 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6053 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Great live work loft with one off street parking available! Retail space below and Residential above. - Great townhome with retail space included below located in West Seattle! Rent is just $3100 run your private business from the comforts of your home. Enjoy your commute from upstairs. The lease term is a minimum 12 months, make it work as long as you have the desire! This is perfect for an artist who wants space to create, or a small yoga studio, bookstore, with coffee? Enjoy the great rooftop deck with perfect views of the sunset and Puget Sound! This modern townhome comes with all the comfort's and high end stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms, and light bright open spaces. Located just south of the Alaskan Junction you will be close to all things West Seattle. Bars, restaurants, grocery stores, golf course, Alki beach and much more. If convenience, clean, and hip are what you are looking for then this is it! Please call your friendly leasing agent and schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4964455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6053 California Ave SW have any available units?
6053 California Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6053 California Ave SW have?
Some of 6053 California Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6053 California Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
6053 California Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6053 California Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6053 California Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 6053 California Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 6053 California Ave SW offers parking.
Does 6053 California Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6053 California Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6053 California Ave SW have a pool?
No, 6053 California Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 6053 California Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 6053 California Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6053 California Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6053 California Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
