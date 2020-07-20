6053 California Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Great live work loft with one off street parking available! Retail space below and Residential above. - Great townhome with retail space included below located in West Seattle! Rent is just $3100 run your private business from the comforts of your home. Enjoy your commute from upstairs. The lease term is a minimum 12 months, make it work as long as you have the desire! This is perfect for an artist who wants space to create, or a small yoga studio, bookstore, with coffee? Enjoy the great rooftop deck with perfect views of the sunset and Puget Sound! This modern townhome comes with all the comfort's and high end stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms, and light bright open spaces. Located just south of the Alaskan Junction you will be close to all things West Seattle. Bars, restaurants, grocery stores, golf course, Alki beach and much more. If convenience, clean, and hip are what you are looking for then this is it! Please call your friendly leasing agent and schedule a viewing.



