6016 44th Ave. SW
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

6016 44th Ave. SW

6016 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6016 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6016 44th Ave. SW Available 04/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available April 1st! The WOW factor of this gorgeous home will take your breath away! From the moment you walk up the steps, past the red porch swing and into this lovely home, you will be captivated! The warm and inviting colors pull you into this charming Craftsman style home. Built with meticulous detail, you will love the comfort, privacy and spaciousness of this stylish home! From the gleaming hardwood floors to the stainless appliances and gas stove and cooktop, to wide open spaces, to the lovely backyard area with the flowering landscaping; add the oversized two car garage off the alley and you have it all! Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your bills down in the winter. Air conditioning for those hot summer nights. All three bathrooms have heated floors. One bedroom on the main floor with a large open office area and two more bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has a gas fireplace, plenty of room for an office or large sitting room, two large walk in closets and views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. You will never want to leave! The unfinished basement has tons of rooms for storage and even a wine cellar! Come see why everyone loves West Seattle. Great parks, schools, restaurants and bars abound. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU. Excellent public transportation just a short walk away. C-Line Express goes right to downtown Seattle. One small dog under 30 lbs. or one cat welcome with $500 pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

To view this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential.com #westseattlerentals #seatlerentals #seattlerentalwithgarage #amazon/SLU #microsoftconnector

(RLNE4772099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 44th Ave. SW have any available units?
6016 44th Ave. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 44th Ave. SW have?
Some of 6016 44th Ave. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 44th Ave. SW currently offering any rent specials?
6016 44th Ave. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 44th Ave. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 44th Ave. SW is pet friendly.
Does 6016 44th Ave. SW offer parking?
Yes, 6016 44th Ave. SW offers parking.
Does 6016 44th Ave. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 44th Ave. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 44th Ave. SW have a pool?
No, 6016 44th Ave. SW does not have a pool.
Does 6016 44th Ave. SW have accessible units?
No, 6016 44th Ave. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 44th Ave. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6016 44th Ave. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
