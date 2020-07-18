Amenities

6016 44th Ave. SW Available 04/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available April 1st! The WOW factor of this gorgeous home will take your breath away! From the moment you walk up the steps, past the red porch swing and into this lovely home, you will be captivated! The warm and inviting colors pull you into this charming Craftsman style home. Built with meticulous detail, you will love the comfort, privacy and spaciousness of this stylish home! From the gleaming hardwood floors to the stainless appliances and gas stove and cooktop, to wide open spaces, to the lovely backyard area with the flowering landscaping; add the oversized two car garage off the alley and you have it all! Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your bills down in the winter. Air conditioning for those hot summer nights. All three bathrooms have heated floors. One bedroom on the main floor with a large open office area and two more bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has a gas fireplace, plenty of room for an office or large sitting room, two large walk in closets and views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. You will never want to leave! The unfinished basement has tons of rooms for storage and even a wine cellar! Come see why everyone loves West Seattle. Great parks, schools, restaurants and bars abound. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU. Excellent public transportation just a short walk away. C-Line Express goes right to downtown Seattle. One small dog under 30 lbs. or one cat welcome with $500 pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



To view this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



