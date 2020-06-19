6014 SW Stevens St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

This building is located 1 block to Alki Beach Park. It is close to bus route and local places to dine at. This building has a freshly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment. It is renting for $1625 and available to move in now or you may rent for June 15th. It has a washer & dryer, dishwasher, fireplace and off street parking for one car. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Start with a six month lease that changes to month to month for no additional charge. We never charge for application and credit check. Sorry, pets are not allowed. This building does not have an elevator. Call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior, 206-932-3000. Alki Property Management, LLC.



Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.