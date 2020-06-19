All apartments in Seattle
Location

6014 Southwest Stevens Street, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This building is located 1 block to Alki Beach Park. It is close to bus route and local places to dine at. This building has a freshly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment. It is renting for $1625 and available to move in now or you may rent for June 15th. It has a washer & dryer, dishwasher, fireplace and off street parking for one car. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Start with a six month lease that changes to month to month for no additional charge. We never charge for application and credit check. Sorry, pets are not allowed. This building does not have an elevator. Call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior, 206-932-3000. Alki Property Management, LLC.

Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 SW Stevens St have any available units?
6014 SW Stevens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 SW Stevens St have?
Some of 6014 SW Stevens St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 SW Stevens St currently offering any rent specials?
6014 SW Stevens St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 SW Stevens St pet-friendly?
No, 6014 SW Stevens St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6014 SW Stevens St offer parking?
Yes, 6014 SW Stevens St does offer parking.
Does 6014 SW Stevens St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 SW Stevens St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 SW Stevens St have a pool?
No, 6014 SW Stevens St does not have a pool.
Does 6014 SW Stevens St have accessible units?
No, 6014 SW Stevens St does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 SW Stevens St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 SW Stevens St has units with dishwashers.
