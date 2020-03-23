6007 48th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! West Seattle Bungalow Duplex!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Cute and clean updated home with living room and dining area with hardwood floors. Beautiful large kitchen with granite slab counters, tile floor, stainless steel appliances. Large main bedroom. Carpeted floors with French doors leading to deck. Second bedroom with hardwood floors. Newer tiled full bathroom. Private deck on back. Shared laundry in garage along with some storage. Water/sewer/garbage, heat(gas), and electric provided with additional $200 per month utility fee. 1-car detached garage. Basement not included. Family member lives below.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 or 18 month lease. Water/sewer/garbage, heat(gas), and electric for additional $200 per month utility fee. No smoking. 1 cat allowed with 25% of a month deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.