5930 21st Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Great House for Rent - SMALL PETS ONLY & BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX.Minimum 12-month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - Holding Deposit equal to 1 months rent(Plus Refundable Pet Deposit On Top of 1-month security deposit amount if prospects own pets) - Must have good rental and credit history, Tenant pay all utilities, no Marijuana user.



Must See!! Brand New Modern Home w/spacious open floor plan, Entertainers dream, Sleek custom kitchen w/quartz counter tops & glass accented cabinets, contemporary floor to ceiling tile fireplace, spacious bedrooms, office, Amazing master suite with Huge walk-in tile shower with rain head, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and private deck, highly efficient gas hydronic heat & dual flush toilets, Beautiful large fenced yard w/cement patio. minutes to freeways and downtown. Easily commute by hopping right on I-5, it's also less than one mile from the Beacon Hill light rail, or a 15 minute drive to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.



(RLNE5332937)