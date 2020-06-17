5844 North East 75th

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool sauna tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW this beautiful 1bd condo home! Great unit close for Children's/UW Hospital employees and UW students! Bright East facing living room with a large balcony is great for keeping cool during the Spring and Summer heat! Updated kitchen comes with beautiful counter tops with all stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave and dishwasher! Lots of cabinets for all your kitchen storage needs and comes with breakfast bar! Entry has two large closets as well! Bedroom is West facing and in the back of the building which is furthest away from the street giving it the ultimate privacy and peace. It comes with great closet space including two closets! Wonderful complex featuring many amenities, including cabana, sauna, jacuzzi, game room, and outdoor swimming pool!! Super desirable location, close to Arena Sports, Children's Hospital, Warren Magnuson Park, Mathews Beach, UW, shopping at University Village, Sand Point Country Club and direct access to Burke-Gilman Trail. Located just south of the View Ridge Swim and Tennis Club. This is a must see. Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! VIRTUAL TOUR will be posted soon! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom - 640 Sq. Ft - Stainless Steel Appliances - Built-in Microwave - Dishwasher - Laundry Facility in building - Huge balcony 11ft x 3 1/2ft! - Large 5ft x 4 ft storage included! - No Smoking/ No Pets - 1 Assigned parking off street included in rent! - 12 Month Lease Terms - Water/Sewer/Garbage included! - Owner pays condo move in fee! Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!