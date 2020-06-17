All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:35 PM

5844 North East 75th

5844 NE 75th St · No Longer Available
Location

5844 NE 75th St, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW this beautiful 1bd condo home! Great unit close for Children's/UW Hospital employees and UW students! Bright East facing living room with a large balcony is great for keeping cool during the Spring and Summer heat! Updated kitchen comes with beautiful counter tops with all stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave and dishwasher! Lots of cabinets for all your kitchen storage needs and comes with breakfast bar! Entry has two large closets as well! Bedroom is West facing and in the back of the building which is furthest away from the street giving it the ultimate privacy and peace. It comes with great closet space including two closets! Wonderful complex featuring many amenities, including cabana, sauna, jacuzzi, game room, and outdoor swimming pool!! Super desirable location, close to Arena Sports, Children's Hospital, Warren Magnuson Park, Mathews Beach, UW, shopping at University Village, Sand Point Country Club and direct access to Burke-Gilman Trail. Located just south of the View Ridge Swim and Tennis Club. This is a must see. Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! VIRTUAL TOUR will be posted soon! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom - 640 Sq. Ft - Stainless Steel Appliances - Built-in Microwave - Dishwasher - Laundry Facility in building - Huge balcony 11ft x 3 1/2ft! - Large 5ft x 4 ft storage included! - No Smoking/ No Pets - 1 Assigned parking off street included in rent! - 12 Month Lease Terms - Water/Sewer/Garbage included! - Owner pays condo move in fee! Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 North East 75th have any available units?
5844 North East 75th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5844 North East 75th have?
Some of 5844 North East 75th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 North East 75th currently offering any rent specials?
5844 North East 75th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 North East 75th pet-friendly?
No, 5844 North East 75th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5844 North East 75th offer parking?
Yes, 5844 North East 75th does offer parking.
Does 5844 North East 75th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5844 North East 75th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 North East 75th have a pool?
Yes, 5844 North East 75th has a pool.
Does 5844 North East 75th have accessible units?
No, 5844 North East 75th does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 North East 75th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5844 North East 75th has units with dishwashers.
