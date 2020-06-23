All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4

5818 Latona Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

5818 Latona Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
"Cute and Cozy" describes this approximately 550 square foot unit in this 2-story, 5-unit, well-maintained grand Craftsman-- built in the early part of the last Century. Located in the popular Greenlake Neighborhood, this recently renovated, top-floor 1-bedroom, 1 bath unit is just minutes from everything Greenlake has to offer. With a Walk Score of 75, this property also offers easy access to public transportation and I-5. Blending the "old with the new"; classic features include natural-finished woodwork and charming built-ins-- coupled with modern updates such as new durable, "wood-look" laminate flooring, newer appliances (refrigerator and stove), updated plumbing, electric heat, and, new double-pane windows and blinds. The bedroom features an unusually large walk-in closet with room for a dresser. PET POLICY -- One cat (at least one-years old, spayed/neutered) is okay on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit of $300 (sorry, no dogs)-- must have favorable landlord references. There is no "off-street" parking, but this area does not require a parking permit or time-limited parking. This quite building has a coin-operated washer and dryer in the building's basement. There is a flat monthly utility fee of $60 which covers water, sewer, trash, recycling and gas charges. Electricity is individually metered. This is a No Smoking unit. Renter's insurance ($500,000 liability) is required (normal cost runs between $12 and $20 per month). In order to get the "renewal cycle back into a better time of year, we are offering a 6 to 8 month lease to start -- depending on circumstances, yearly renewals afterward. Move-in funds required are first month's rent plus $1000 basic security deposit, plus any pet deposit ($300). We do not accept portable screening reports and all prospective tenants must view the unit before making application. Call 206-686-3661 or 425-417-8005 for more details and to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 have any available units?
5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 have?
Some of 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 does offer parking.
Does 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 have a pool?
No, 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 have accessible units?
No, 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
