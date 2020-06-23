5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

"Cute and Cozy" describes this approximately 550 square foot unit in this 2-story, 5-unit, well-maintained grand Craftsman-- built in the early part of the last Century. Located in the popular Greenlake Neighborhood, this recently renovated, top-floor 1-bedroom, 1 bath unit is just minutes from everything Greenlake has to offer. With a Walk Score of 75, this property also offers easy access to public transportation and I-5. Blending the "old with the new"; classic features include natural-finished woodwork and charming built-ins-- coupled with modern updates such as new durable, "wood-look" laminate flooring, newer appliances (refrigerator and stove), updated plumbing, electric heat, and, new double-pane windows and blinds. The bedroom features an unusually large walk-in closet with room for a dresser. PET POLICY -- One cat (at least one-years old, spayed/neutered) is okay on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit of $300 (sorry, no dogs)-- must have favorable landlord references. There is no "off-street" parking, but this area does not require a parking permit or time-limited parking. This quite building has a coin-operated washer and dryer in the building's basement. There is a flat monthly utility fee of $60 which covers water, sewer, trash, recycling and gas charges. Electricity is individually metered. This is a No Smoking unit. Renter's insurance ($500,000 liability) is required (normal cost runs between $12 and $20 per month). In order to get the "renewal cycle back into a better time of year, we are offering a 6 to 8 month lease to start -- depending on circumstances, yearly renewals afterward. Move-in funds required are first month's rent plus $1000 basic security deposit, plus any pet deposit ($300). We do not accept portable screening reports and all prospective tenants must view the unit before making application. Call 206-686-3661 or 425-417-8005 for more details and to schedule a viewing!