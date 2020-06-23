5720 40th Ave Ne

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Impeccable Cape Cod in Bryant/Hawthorne Hills border. Just mere blocks from Metropolitan Market and Bryant Park, this idyllic three bedroom home is the epicenter of NE Seattle s incredible amenities. Thoughtful updates throughout include new Milgard windows, lighting, updated bath, and more. The lower level rec. room can also be used as a bedroom/future MIL. The garage can easily be finished with a half bath and more interior square footage. Two sizable lawn/yard spaces. Welcome home!



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.



(RLNE4615054)