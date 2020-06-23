All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

5720 40th Ave Ne

5720 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5720 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Impeccable Cape Cod in Bryant/Hawthorne Hills border. Just mere blocks from Metropolitan Market and Bryant Park, this idyllic three bedroom home is the epicenter of NE Seattle s incredible amenities. Thoughtful updates throughout include new Milgard windows, lighting, updated bath, and more. The lower level rec. room can also be used as a bedroom/future MIL. The garage can easily be finished with a half bath and more interior square footage. Two sizable lawn/yard spaces. Welcome home!

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.

(RLNE4615054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 40th Ave Ne have any available units?
5720 40th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5720 40th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
5720 40th Ave Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 40th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 5720 40th Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 5720 40th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 5720 40th Ave Ne does offer parking.
Does 5720 40th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 40th Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 40th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 5720 40th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 5720 40th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 5720 40th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 40th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 5720 40th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5720 40th Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 5720 40th Ave Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
