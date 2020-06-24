Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

5637 30th Ave SW Available 04/01/19 West Seattle Seattle View Home Near Camp Long - Enjoy peaceful views from this charming 1927 era home. Enter into cozy living room with gas fireplace and extra "parlor" room. Upgraded kitchen with professional gas stove and "Sub-Zero" refrigerator with a lovely deck off the kitchen.



Den or bedroom on main level with 1/2 bath. Two bedrooms upstairs with one full bath. Large closets in each bedroom and in the hall.



Two assigned parking spaces. Washer and dryer included.



View of Space Needle, Sound and beautiful firework displays. Apple trees and 3 raised beds available for planting.



This home is conveniently located near two bus lines, the 120 and 21. The local schools include Career Link High School, High Point Elementary School, and Fairmount Park Elementary. It is near the South Seattle Market, West Seattle Thriftway, Super Supplements. Quick trip to multiple restaurants and coffee shops, Olympia Pizza & Pasta, Pearls Tea & Coffee , Pho Aroma, C & P Coffee Company, Pizza Hut and The Daily Dose.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit (same as monthly rental amount).



Please contact Byron Hiller at 206-212-2244 or by email bhiller@cbdanforth.com with any questions or for setting up a showing of this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3624361)