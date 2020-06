Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Beachfront Livin' - Unbeatable View! - Kick back, relax, and watch the sunset from your Beach Dr waterfront house. This 1BR/1BA house is right on the water and has a carport w/ parking for two vehicles very easily. A very unique space totally designed and ready to embrace the resident that wants a beach livin' lifestyle. Plus, owners cover landscaping on the home. This won't last long, hurry and come see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5086752)