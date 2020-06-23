Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5610 NE 59TH ST Available 02/15/19 Nice 3 bed / 1 bath house at Sand Point! - Conveniently locate on Sand Point way.

This charming 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit is in move-in ready condition and awaits for your appreciation.

You can entertain your guests on the deck off kitchen;

having your dog running freely in the fully fenced backyard;

having a cup of coffee or tea in front of the fireplace and watching the beautiful fall colors at your living room.



pets are acceptable.

1st month + Security deposit + Last month.



Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more info.



Offered by WPI.



(RLNE2815884)