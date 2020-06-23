All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5610 NE 59TH ST

5610 Northeast 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5610 Northeast 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
5610 NE 59TH ST Available 02/15/19 Nice 3 bed / 1 bath house at Sand Point! - Conveniently locate on Sand Point way.
This charming 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit is in move-in ready condition and awaits for your appreciation.
You can entertain your guests on the deck off kitchen;
having your dog running freely in the fully fenced backyard;
having a cup of coffee or tea in front of the fireplace and watching the beautiful fall colors at your living room.

pets are acceptable.
1st month + Security deposit + Last month.

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more info.

Offered by WPI.

(RLNE2815884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 NE 59TH ST have any available units?
5610 NE 59TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 NE 59TH ST have?
Some of 5610 NE 59TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 NE 59TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
5610 NE 59TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 NE 59TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 NE 59TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 5610 NE 59TH ST offer parking?
No, 5610 NE 59TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 5610 NE 59TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 NE 59TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 NE 59TH ST have a pool?
No, 5610 NE 59TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 5610 NE 59TH ST have accessible units?
No, 5610 NE 59TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 NE 59TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 NE 59TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
